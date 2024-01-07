Reports suggest Barbra Streisand may drop curtains on her hit career

Barbra Streisand stages ‘final act’ in storied career

It appears the legendary icon Barbra Streisand is about to call it quits after ruling the entertainment industry for six decades.



Reports emerge the veteran actor is mulling dropping curtains on her career after receiving the Screen Actors Guild’s lifetime achievement award, due next month.

"Following this farewell moment, Barbara will retreat to her Malibu sanctuary, shielded from the prying eyes of the world," an insider told RadarOnline.

Well-placed sources give insights into her alleged thinking that she has come to the conclusion after decades into the profession that, "She's done!"

Making her debut at 19-year-old on Broadway, Barbra has achieved the coveted EGOT status — as she has bagged an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.

Earlier, the 81-year-old shared that she did not want to add about her previous relationships, which included Don Johnson, Ryan O’Neal, Andre Agassi, and former Canadian prime minister Pierre Trudeau in the new memoir My Name is Barbra.

“Listen, I didn’t want to write about any of them but my editor said, ‘You have to leave some blood on the page!'” she told CBS News.