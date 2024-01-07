Henry Cavill makes big update about James Bond's role amid 'Argylle' release

Henry Cavill drops a major update about his role in James Bond during the release of his upcoming film 'Argylle'

Henry Cavill dished exciting details about his iconic role in James Bond.

As fans will know, the Superman v. Batman hitmaker is all set to star in Matthew Vaughn’s new spy movie Argylle, which is slated to be released on 2nd February 2024.

In the upcoming flick, the English actor stars alongside Dua Lipa, who is a singing sensation, and plays a Bond-like lead.

About Cavill’s character in the comedy thriller Argylle, he plays a spy agent of the same name. The fictional character was developed by the successful author Elly Conway.

However, Henry’s fans were curious if this role would reduce his chances of earning the real 007 role.

Addressing these speculations, Cavill spoke to Total Film and said, “It’s a fun character.”

“Whether I’m ruled out of Bond because of this or not is up to Barbara Broccoli and Mr. Wilson,” he added before resigning from the conversation.

For the unversed, the iconic spy role of James Bond was previously played by David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.