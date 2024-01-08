Taylor Swift to take to the town in time for award shows

 
Monday, January 08, 2024
'Gorgeous' Taylor Swift stuns fans as she steps out with Brittany Mahomes and Lindsay Bell, sans Travis Kelce

Monday, January 08, 2024

Taylor Swift is seemingly taking a hiatus from her dates with Travis Kelce as she decided to spend a girls' night out with her pals Brittany Mahomes and Lindsay Bell.

During the latest outing, Taylor Swift was papped alongside her girlfriends in California.

On Saturday night, the Cruel Summer singer looked ravishing in a black mini outfit as she appeared at Wolfgang Puck's Spago in Beverly Hills.

Doing so, the Eras Tour hitmaker appeared to take some time out of her busy schedule ahead of the Golden Globes to meet her pals.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s wife Britanny Mahomes, who is also dubbed as ‘Taylor’s new bestie’, and Lindsay Bell were also spotted with the 34-year-old singing sensation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Taylor Swift is expected to mark her presence on the red carpet of 2024’s Golden Globes Awards as she is among this year’s nominees.

However, Travis Kelce will not be in attendance because of the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers, which happens to begin at the same time. 

