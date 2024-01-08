John Travolta 'seeks' love guru to find true love

John Travolta reportedly searches for a new match with the help of a matchmaker

It appears John Travolta cannot remain single anymore as he reportedly sought a professional matchmaker to find him a new lady after his wife, Kelly Preston, died from cancer three years ago.



Well-placed sources close to the star revealed, “John is of the mindset that a professional matchmaker would work and save time by finding someone who meets his list of criteria.”

“Though he’s not asking for much — just that she be kind, warm, gracious, funny and spontaneous. Being attractive too wouldn’t hurt!” insiders told the OK! Magazine.

Keeping kids in mind, the tipster tattled, the Pulp Fiction actor is considering dating again.

“Without that, he wouldn’t consider dating,” sources shared. “Kelly wouldn’t want him to spend the rest of his life alone.”

At the same time, insiders share that the Oscar-nominated actor is hesitant to dip his toes into dating again after so many years.

“John hasn’t been on a date since before Kelly,” the moles squealed. “He’s a little rusty!”

In the meantime, John and Kelly exchanged vows in 1991. The pair shares three children.