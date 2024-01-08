 
Monday, January 08, 2024
Taylor Swift fans slam Golden Globes for 'robbing' her

Taylor Swift's concert film 'Eras Tour: A Taylor Swift Film' was nominated for Cinematic & Box Office Achievement

Taylor Swift fans are slamming Golden Globes Awards 2024 for robbing her concert film.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old singer’s Eras Tour: A Taylor Swift Film was up against Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s blockbuster movie Barbie in the category of Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

As the inaugural award for the newly-introduced category went to the fantasy movie, Taylor was seen leading a standing ovation for the female-centric crew.

Margot and Greta invited their entire cast to the stage as the Lover crooner stood tall clapping for the billion-dollar movie.

Read More: Taylor Swift stares down comedian for NFL joke at Golden Globe Awards

While Taylor put on a face of a gracious loser, her huge fanbase is not having it with the Golden Globes committee.

“Choosing Barbie as the “Cinematic & Box Office Achievement” is probably the most boring pick they could’ve done. Taylor Swift, and her massive, theatrical concert. Movie deserved it more in my opinion. #GoldenGlobes,” penned a furious Swiftie on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Another user wrote: “Taylor Swift was robbed #GoldenGlobes2024.”

A netizen expressed that Taylor’s distribution of the movie was a game changer.

“TBH if we’re talking about Box Office Cinematic Achievement, BARBIE just made money. What Taylor did with the distribution of the Eras Tour film is *actually* a game changing box office cinematic power move #GoldenGlobes,” they wrote.

