Monday, January 08, 2024
Kanye West dragged over birthday tribute for wife Bianca Censori

Monday, January 08, 2024

Kanye West stirred a new controversy after he dropped a note to mark his wife Bianca Censori’s birthday on social media.

In his tribute, the rapper, who now goes by Ye, called the Yeezy designer “step mom” to “our” children, referring his kids he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Fans were not impressed with his Instagram post as they took to the comment section to call the rapper out over his caption.

West wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad fun iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me.”

In the comments section, one user wrote, “Not him saying ‘our children,’” while another added, “’Our children’ is crazyyyy????.”

One user penned, “Imagine Kim posted ‘our children’ with another guy tho,” while a Kim Kardashian’s die hard fan wrote, “’Our children’? I don’t like that on behalf of Kim .”

“'Our children’ you mean your children smh,” another chimed in.

A comment read, “Our kids? Is he confused?”

