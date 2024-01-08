Prince Harry reportedly wants to return to the UK as he misses King Charles and Prince William

Meghan obsessed about securing a livelihood while Harry is keen on reuniting with Royals

Meghan Markle is desperately hunting for a livelihood while her husband, Prince Harry, wishes to go back to his home country so he could be closer to the Royal family.



However, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, believes the Royal family will not give her what she wants. Hence, she is just focusing on her future.

Speaking on the matter, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News, "I feel like it's more significant to Prince Harry and less significant to Meghan Markle."

"Meghan is obsessed about the future and how to secure a livelihood for herself and her family. She does not feel like the Royal Family is going to give her the olive branch she needs.

“She doesn't think that they're going to give her what she wants or needs, so her focus is on the future, and how she can handle things going forward and find opportunities for herself,” she added.

Talking about Harry, she said, "There are very few people in the world that understands what he's going through, and now they're no longer in his life he cannot pick up the phone and call his brother and say 'you're not going to believe what I just went through.’”

Before signing off, she said of Harry, “He's isolated."