 
menu
Monday, January 08, 2024
By
Web Desk

Meghan obsessed about securing a livelihood while Harry is keen on reuniting with Royals

Prince Harry reportedly wants to return to the UK as he misses King Charles and Prince William

By
Web Desk

Monday, January 08, 2024

Meghan obsessed about securing a livelihood while Harry is keen on reuniting with Royals
Meghan obsessed about securing a livelihood while Harry is keen on reuniting with Royals

Meghan Markle is desperately hunting for a livelihood while her husband, Prince Harry, wishes to go back to his home country so he could be closer to the Royal family.

However, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, believes the Royal family will not give her what she wants. Hence, she is just focusing on her future.

Speaking on the matter, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield told GB News, "I feel like it's more significant to Prince Harry and less significant to Meghan Markle."

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'distance' themselves amid royal 'peace offering'

"Meghan is obsessed about the future and how to secure a livelihood for herself and her family. She does not feel like the Royal Family is going to give her the olive branch she needs.

“She doesn't think that they're going to give her what she wants or needs, so her focus is on the future, and how she can handle things going forward and find opportunities for herself,” she added.

Talking about Harry, she said, "There are very few people in the world that understands what he's going through, and now they're no longer in his life he cannot pick up the phone and call his brother and say 'you're not going to believe what I just went through.’”

Before signing off, she said of Harry, “He's isolated."

King Charles' gestures with Prince Andrew are ‘astounding and unwise'
King Charles' gestures with Prince Andrew are ‘astounding and unwise'
King Charles has ‘no clear justifications' in Prince Andrew's case
King Charles has ‘no clear justifications' in Prince Andrew's case
Kate Middleton reportedly fed up of workload comparisons with other Royals
Kate Middleton reportedly fed up of workload comparisons with other Royals
Queen Camilla's finally ‘got her own back' on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Queen Camilla's finally ‘got her own back' on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Emma Stone tests her friendship with Taylor Swift at Golden Globes
Emma Stone tests her friendship with Taylor Swift at Golden Globes
Pink breaks silence on marriage tribulations
Pink breaks silence on marriage tribulations
Kanye West dragged over birthday tribute for wife Bianca Censori
Kanye West dragged over birthday tribute for wife Bianca Censori
Princess Kate ‘frustrated' on birthday after Prince William's big decision
Princess Kate ‘frustrated' on birthday after Prince William's big decision
Prince Andrew situation ‘going to get worse' for King Charles video
Prince Andrew situation ‘going to get worse' for King Charles
Jo Koy explains Taylor Swift diss from Golden Globes
Jo Koy explains Taylor Swift diss from Golden Globes
Kate Middleton would ‘value' it if King Charles' promotes her: Expert video
Kate Middleton would ‘value' it if King Charles' promotes her: Expert
Billie Eilish dances with Andrew Scott during Golden Globe win celebration video
Billie Eilish dances with Andrew Scott during Golden Globe win celebration