Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Prince Harry did not 'appreciate' impact of Megxit on Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry did not realize his announcement to leave UK will hurt Queen Elizabeth II

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Prince Harry did not appreciate impact of Megxit on Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry is seemingly regretful for blindsiding the Queen for his exit announcement.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have forgotten how his decision and exit statement could have shattered Her Majesty.

In response to Harry’s exit from the UK, Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement saying: "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved members of my family."

A source said at the time: "I don't think he fully appreciated the impact the statement would have in terms of them not consulting the Queen. He regrets that."

With the latest rumours of an alleged rift between Meghan and Harry, Dr Tessa Dunlop revealed: "Despite all the rumours, their marriage appears solid, and they remain one of the few global brands that can knock wars and international disasters off the front pages.

