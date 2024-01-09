 
menu
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
By
Web Desk

Queen Camilla plans 'prefect revenge' against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Queen Camilla is on her revenge streak against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Queen Camilla plans a prefect revenge against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Queen Camilla plans a 'prefect revenge' against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Queen Camilla has found the perfect way to get back at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Wife of King Charles, who was branded ‘evil’ in Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare,’ will increase her Royal score with a podcast of her own.

The Queen's Reading Room podcast which is set to gain traction, would be Camilla’s revenge game.

Brand expert Denise Palmer Davies told Fabulous: "After all the hurtful things Harry has said about Camilla, she has finally got her own back on them.

"If her podcast does well, and I am sure it will, she will have achieved in an area they so desperately wanted to succeed in, then that is the perfect revenge,” she noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Lisa Bonet hammers last nail in Jason Momoa's marriage
Lisa Bonet hammers last nail in Jason Momoa's marriage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are trying to keep 'royal aesthetic' to stay famous
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are trying to keep 'royal aesthetic' to stay famous
Prince Harry did not 'appreciate' impact of Megxit on Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry did not 'appreciate' impact of Megxit on Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles 'growing in pressure' to take decision about Prince Andrew
King Charles 'growing in pressure' to take decision about Prince Andrew
King Charles' gestures with Prince Andrew are ‘astounding and unwise'
King Charles' gestures with Prince Andrew are ‘astounding and unwise'
King Charles has ‘no clear justifications' in Prince Andrew's case
King Charles has ‘no clear justifications' in Prince Andrew's case
Kate Middleton reportedly fed up of workload comparisons with other Royals
Kate Middleton reportedly fed up of workload comparisons with other Royals
Meghan obsessed about securing a livelihood while Harry is keen on reuniting with Royals
Meghan obsessed about securing a livelihood while Harry is keen on reuniting with Royals
Queen Camilla's finally ‘got her own back' on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Queen Camilla's finally ‘got her own back' on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Emma Stone tests her friendship with Taylor Swift at Golden Globes
Emma Stone tests her friendship with Taylor Swift at Golden Globes
Kanye West dragged over birthday tribute for wife Bianca Censori
Kanye West dragged over birthday tribute for wife Bianca Censori
Princess Kate ‘frustrated' on birthday after Prince William's big decision
Princess Kate ‘frustrated' on birthday after Prince William's big decision