Queen Camilla plans 'prefect revenge' against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Queen Camilla is on her revenge streak against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Wife of King Charles, who was branded ‘evil’ in Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare,’ will increase her Royal score with a podcast of her own.

The Queen's Reading Room podcast which is set to gain traction, would be Camilla’s revenge game.

Brand expert Denise Palmer Davies told Fabulous: "After all the hurtful things Harry has said about Camilla, she has finally got her own back on them.

"If her podcast does well, and I am sure it will, she will have achieved in an area they so desperately wanted to succeed in, then that is the perfect revenge,” she noted.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

