Tuesday, January 09, 2024



Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are trying to keep 'royal aesthetic' to stay famous

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are becoming faux royals to save face






Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are trying to keep royal aesthetic to stay famous

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are branding themselves as Royals despite their exit from Family duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex like to put on ‘faux royal engagements’ so that they can keep their cover.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield claimed: "Engaged royal watchers would likely categorise Harry and Meghan as celebrities or reality stars."  She added: "But perception is reality and they are royal to the people that they are trying to impress."

She further continued that Sussexes are “trying to visually maintain the royal aesthetic”.

Ms Schofield then revealed that Harry and Meghan "insist that you refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in public" as they are trying to "maintain the perception of royalty".

