Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Prince Andrew has allegedly been reduced to the ‘gutter’ amid reports he can never go further down the rabbit hole as now

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

Prince Andrew ‘already in the gutter' and ‘can't go further from here

Experts believe there is no place lower than Prince Andrew’s current standing, as many begin to question “where on earth” does he go from here.

Everything has been pointed out by royal commentator Richard Eden.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent pieces for the Daily Mail.

In the piece, he began by questioning, “Where on earth does Andrew go from here?”

Because “even before yesterday's claims, and with no prospect of ever returning to official duties that involve any kind of public role, his image was already in the gutter.”

“It is also hard to see what further sanctions could be taken by the royals against the Prince,” the prince also added.

“He has already lost his private office, his cherished military titles and does not use his HRH style.”

Not to mention, “It is four long years since he last carried out official formal duties and it is highly unlikely that he will ever again climb into the ermine trimmed robes of a Garter Knight or appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.”

“For decades the Prince loftily appeared to observe that his royal birth had earned him the right to a life of entitlement.”

