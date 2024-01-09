 
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Jacob Elordi ready to take on a new uncanny role

Oscar winning director Guillermo del Toro has made up his mind for the new Frankenstein cast with Del Toro having his eyes on Andrew Garfield, since March 2023, when the adaptation news was announced.

But due to scheduling conflict, Garfield had to drop the role, passing the torch to HBO’s Euphoria famed Jacob Elordi

The 26-year-old actor with his repertoire of notable works in Priscilla (as Elvis Presley) and Saltburn is now all set to add another movie to his list of achievements.

For those unversed, Frankenstein is a novel by Mary Shelley and has been adapted several times, including the most noteworthy in 1931, directed by James Whale, and now Netflix joined the line of adaptations. 

For those unversed, it’s about a brilliant scientist who works to bring a creature to life but instead creates a monster, rejected by himself and mankind.

The Del Toro and Netflix partnership has given the audience other promising works including the Pinocchio adaptation and the anthology series Cabinet of Curiosities.

The director is now all set to begin developing the film with the star-studded cast of Christoph Waltz, Felix Kammerer, Lars, Mikkelsen, Mia Goth, David Bradley, Christian Convery, and Oscar Isaac.

Isaac is set to play the role of Victor Frankenstein, while Jacob Elordi will join to take on the peculiar role of the monster. Currently, all eyes are on Del Toro to see how he shapes the new Frankenstein.

