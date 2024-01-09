 
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
By
Web Desk

King Charles feels ‘responsible' for Prince Andrew' and his actions

King Charles allegedly feels he has a responsibility to Prince Andrew

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

File Footage

King Charles is allegedly of the opinion that he is responsible for Prince Andrew and his actions since taking up the role of monarch from his late mother.

This has been brought to light by a figure close to Buckingham Palace.

According to the Daily Mail, the figure explained King Charles’ reasonings for this thought and said, “He has seen for himself the diminishing effect the allegations have had on the Duke over the years, what they have done to his personality and his confidence.”

Read More: King Charles leaving Prince Harry while defending Prince Andrew ‘tooth and nail

“He is not going to banish his brother; he feels a responsibility for him.”

According to the publication, it is his fears over Prince Andrew’s well being that has encouraged him to include Fergie in family affairs as a thank you.

A separate source also spoke to the publication and revealed that King Charles’ reasons for taking away Royal Lodge was because “he thought it might give him something less to worry about.”

