King Charles feels ‘responsible' for Prince Andrew' and his actions

King Charles allegedly feels he has a responsibility to Prince Andrew

King Charles is allegedly of the opinion that he is responsible for Prince Andrew and his actions since taking up the role of monarch from his late mother.



This has been brought to light by a figure close to Buckingham Palace.

According to the Daily Mail, the figure explained King Charles’ reasonings for this thought and said, “He has seen for himself the diminishing effect the allegations have had on the Duke over the years, what they have done to his personality and his confidence.”

“He is not going to banish his brother; he feels a responsibility for him.”

According to the publication, it is his fears over Prince Andrew’s well being that has encouraged him to include Fergie in family affairs as a thank you.

A separate source also spoke to the publication and revealed that King Charles’ reasons for taking away Royal Lodge was because “he thought it might give him something less to worry about.”