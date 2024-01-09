Patrick J. Adams ‘ready' to reunite with Meghan Markle for ‘Suits' reboot

Patrick J. Adams is all in for a reunion with Meghan Markle for a ‘Suits’ spin-off

Patrick J. Adams is all in for a reunion with Meghan Markle for a ‘Suits’ spin-off

Suits lead star Patrick J. Adams has recently opened up on the possibility of reuniting with his co-lead Meghan Markle for a spin-off, exclaiming he’s “ready.”

Patrick and the cast of suits - except Meghan Markle - reunited during the 81st Golden Globes to present the Best TV Drama award.

Talking to E! News, Patrick expressed his awe at the show’s revival through Netflix, saying, “I'm totally astounded it's found a second life. I feel honoured.”

“When you walk away from a show, you think that's it and you're going to move on to something else and just to know that a whole new generation of people are finding it and loving it - loving it almost more than they loved it the first time around, it's incredible.”

Patrick then began to praise Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, calling her a “fantastic actress” the industry “would be lucky to have back.”

The Plan B star was then asked about a reboot featuring his and Meghan's comeback, and he happily replied: “Let's go, I'd do it. I'm ready. Mike and Rachel in Seattle.”

Suits originally ran from 2011 to 2019 and catapulted the cast, which included Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, and Gabriel Macht, along with Patrick and Meghan, to worldwide fame.

Suits introduction to Netflix brought the show back in full swing, taking its viewership to 2 billion minutes.