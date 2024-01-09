Insider resolves mystery behind power couple Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s public fights

Ben Affleck finds it hard to navigate celebrity life with Jennifer Lopez: Insider

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s have appeared having heated arguments during several of their public outings, but an insider has now revealed what they are really about.

In a conversation with Daily Mail, a tipster close to the lovebirds, who tied the knot almost 2 decades after they had to call off their engagement, said the reality is different from what is perceived.

They said the Gone Girl star has difficulty navigating his and JLo’s celebrity status even after so many years of being a star and hence he appears fed up when surrounded by paparazzi.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez opens up about Ben Affleck's ‘uncomfortable' expressions

Dismissing rumours that the couple’s marriage is strained, the insider said, “Ben and Jen are doing very well. A lot of the times we see Ben upset, it's because he just hates the paps always following him and Jen.”

“It is just one part of his day that he dreads, and often times it seeps into his everyday life and it ends up looking like he is upset with the people he is with or his surroundings, when it is actually just some photographers that are just jerks.

“Ben doesn't like red-carpet photos or being snapped by photographers when they are out doing regular life. He knows Jen loves it, so it does put them at odds at times, but they eventually fall back to a place with each other to be happy.

“Navigating the life they live as a celebrity couple can be trying sometimes because Ben just wants to go to a restaurant or get coffee and be done with it and just have more privacy - but Jen is all about it.

“So, they butt heads there but it isn't in any way ruining their relationship. They are really in a good place.”