Willem Dafoe expresses gratitude over a new career achievement

Willem Dafoe has been granted the 'Hollywood Walk of Fame' star and he's expressed sincere gratitude to the acting community

File Footage

Willem Dafoe appeared to be over the moon when he was honored with the Hollywood Walk of Fame star recently.



On Monday, the actor who played the iconic villain of Spider-Man marked this new feat beside his wife Giada Colagrande, whom he wed in 2005.

The 68-year-old actor was also joined by big names including Pedro Pascal, Camila Morrone, Guillermo Del Toro, and Mark Ruffalo.

The American actor incepted his acceptance speech by saying, “I just want to say it’s wonderful to be part of this community of artists and entertainers, people that — by sharing their experience, imagining others’ perspectives, telling stories, and musing on what is, was, and most importantly could be."

"They make us feel closer to each other and connect us, creating an important dialogue particularly needed in these detached, technology-driven and divisive times. So I’m glad to be with people like this and hopefully we’re making this a better world somehow," he continued.

At the end of his monologue, Dafoe gave a special shout-out to his dear wife and said, “Finally, thank you to my wife Giada Colagrande, who teaches me gratitude and reminds me not to spit on my luck,” after which he resigned from the topic.