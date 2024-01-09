Sinéad O'Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner

Sinéad O’Connor’s died at her London residence in July 2023

Sinéad O’Connor’s cause of death has been confirmed to be natural by the coroner on Tuesday.

“This is to confirm that Ms O'Connor died of natural causes,” a spokesman for Southwark Coroners Court said, per Mail Online. “The coroner has therefore ceased their involvement in her death.”

Sinéad’s death was announced in July last year after she was found unresponsive at home in London. The singer died just four months after her son, Shane, 17, committed suicide after escaping from an institution

Following his death, Sinéad opened up about dealing with the loss in her last tweet.

Alongside a photo of Shane, she wrote: “Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul.”

“We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him,” she shared.

Following her death, Irish President Michael D. Higgins penned a lengthy tribute to the Nothing Compared 2 U hitmaker.

“May I send my deepest condolences to Sinéad O'Connor's father John, the members of her family and to all those with whom she shared her life,” he wrote.

“My first reaction on hearing the news of Sinéad's loss was to remember her extraordinarily beautiful, unique voice,” continued Higgins.

The president went on to praise her for always sharing her views on various topics: “To those of us who had the privilege of knowing her, one couldn't but always be struck by the depth of her fearless commitment to the important issues which she brought to public attention, no matter how uncomfortable those truths may have been.”

He added: “What Ireland has lost at such a relatively young age is one of our greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades, one who had a unique talent and extraordinary connection with her audience, all of whom held such love and warmth for her.”