 
menu
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
By
Web Desk

Real reason Meghan Markle wasn't included in ‘Suits' Golden Globe reunion

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-stars Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams reunited during the Golden Globes

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, January 09, 2024

file footage

Meghan Markle’s absence from the Suits cast reunion during the Golden Globes ceremony was notable, and it was first claimed it was because she wasn’t in the Suits group chat.

Now, a Golden Globe representative has revealed the Duchess of Sussex was actually invited, but couldn’t attend due to prior engagements.

"We asked the duchess, but we were told that, unfortunately, she had a previous commitment," said the rep.

At the red carpet, Meghan’s Suits co-star Gina Torres was asked if the cast had coordinated to organize a reunion at the Golden Globes

When journalist Marc Malkin asked: "Did you plan this? Are you all texting each other?"

Gina spilled that the cast members really had been in touch before the red carpet. "Our text thread is insane right now,” she said.

Marc then asked her why Meghan was absent, and Gina replied: "We don’t have her number. We just don't, so…"

"She'll see, she'll watch. She'll be happy that we're here," she added.

Suits cast members Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams also united to present the Best TV Drama award at the 81st Golden Globes.

‘Mean Girls' actors Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and more ‘want' reboot video
‘Mean Girls' actors Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and more ‘want' reboot
Ryan Reynolds weighs in on Emmy troubles
Ryan Reynolds weighs in on Emmy troubles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘star has fallen' after Golden Globe jibe video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's ‘star has fallen' after Golden Globe jibe
'Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson unveils rare text by Jennifer Lawrence
'Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson unveils rare text by Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Aniston leaves fans concerned after 2024 Golden Globes appearance
Jennifer Aniston leaves fans concerned after 2024 Golden Globes appearance
Sinéad O'Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner
Sinéad O'Connor's cause of death revealed by coroner
Kevin Hart dishes on ‘secret chat' with Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan and more
Kevin Hart dishes on ‘secret chat' with Tom Cruise, Jackie Chan and more
Ben Affleck finds it hard to navigate celebrity life with Jennifer Lopez: Insider
Ben Affleck finds it hard to navigate celebrity life with Jennifer Lopez: Insider
Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore reveal truth behind 'May December's' plot
Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore reveal truth behind 'May December's' plot
Jennifer Lopez opens up about Ben Affleck's ‘uncomfortable' expressions video
Jennifer Lopez opens up about Ben Affleck's ‘uncomfortable' expressions
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to get married soon?
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to get married soon?
Patrick J. Adams ‘ready' to reunite with Meghan Markle for ‘Suits' reboot
Patrick J. Adams ‘ready' to reunite with Meghan Markle for ‘Suits' reboot