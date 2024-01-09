Real reason Meghan Markle wasn't included in ‘Suits' Golden Globe reunion

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' co-stars Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams reunited during the Golden Globes

Meghan Markle’s absence from the Suits cast reunion during the Golden Globes ceremony was notable, and it was first claimed it was because she wasn’t in the Suits group chat.

Now, a Golden Globe representative has revealed the Duchess of Sussex was actually invited, but couldn’t attend due to prior engagements.

"We asked the duchess, but we were told that, unfortunately, she had a previous commitment," said the rep.

At the red carpet, Meghan’s Suits co-star Gina Torres was asked if the cast had coordinated to organize a reunion at the Golden Globes

When journalist Marc Malkin asked: "Did you plan this? Are you all texting each other?"

Gina spilled that the cast members really had been in touch before the red carpet. "Our text thread is insane right now,” she said.

Marc then asked her why Meghan was absent, and Gina replied: "We don’t have her number. We just don't, so…"

"She'll see, she'll watch. She'll be happy that we're here," she added.

Suits cast members Gina Torres, Sarah Rafferty, Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams also united to present the Best TV Drama award at the 81st Golden Globes.