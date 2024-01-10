 
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's given the world whiplash with his fall from grace

Experts are allegedly starting to feel like there’s been a fall from grace since Prince Harry’s move to the US

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

File Footage

Experts have just started to reference Prince Harry’s fall from grace, as well as the ‘woozy’ effect its left the world.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these sentiments about the Sussexes.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au and started it off by taking a trip down memory lane.

Her trip featured a look back at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s apparent fall from grace.

According to Ms Elser, at the very beginning of Megxit, “Courtiers reeled, Fleet Street smacked its chops and studio honchos wondered how many zeros they could feasibly add to their Sussex bids.”

Even “free market economics opened its arms wide to greet the very first royal refugees,” in the beginning the expert noted.

But “then the tape zips forward and we arrive at today.”

“The Sussexes, whether of their own volition or not, seem to bob about on the edges of Hollywood, their stories and their truth spent, their image of being lethargic hires happy to let their titles do the heavy-lifting.”

“So swift, so dramatic and so vertiginous has been the decline in their fortunes that it’s impossible not to feel a bit woozy,” she also added before signing off from the conversation.

