Olivia Rodrigo hints at a career switch

Olivia Rodrigo encountered a rare question about her career during her appearance at the 'Academy’s Governors Awards'

Olivia Rodrigo is seemingly looking forward to explore new horizons.



On Tuesday night, the 20-year-old singing sensation attended the Academy’s Governors Awards in Hollywood.

During her appearance on the red carpet of the award show, Olivia was asked a rare question about the possibility of her return to acting.

In response to this, Rodrigo remarked, “I just love telling stories, whether that be in a song or movie, that’s really something that really excites me.”

She then touched on the particular genre of movies that she would love to work in as an actress and stated, “I really want to do a coming-of-age thing maybe before I’m actually of age”.”

“Maybe I am of age already,” she replied in jest.

During the chat, Olivia also expressed her wish to do a duet with Noah Kahan, who was a Grammy nominee for the best new artist this year.

“I think he’s so great and he’s very inspiring. One of these days,” the young singing sensation concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Olivia was invited to the award show for her track called Can’t Catch Me Now from the flick The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.