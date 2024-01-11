 
menu
Thursday, January 11, 2024
By
Web Desk

Olivia Rodrigo hints at a career switch

Olivia Rodrigo encountered a rare question about her career during her appearance at the 'Academy’s Governors Awards'

By
Web Desk

Thursday, January 11, 2024

File Footage

Olivia Rodrigo is seemingly looking forward to explore new horizons.

On Tuesday night, the 20-year-old singing sensation attended the Academy’s Governors Awards in Hollywood.

During her appearance on the red carpet of the award show, Olivia was asked a rare question about the possibility of her return to acting.

In response to this, Rodrigo remarked, “I just love telling stories, whether that be in a song or movie, that’s really something that really excites me.”

She then touched on the particular genre of movies that she would love to work in as an actress and stated, “I really want to do a coming-of-age thing maybe before I’m actually of age”.”

“Maybe I am of age already,” she replied in jest.

During the chat, Olivia also expressed her wish to do a duet with Noah Kahan, who was a Grammy nominee for the best new artist this year.

“I think he’s so great and he’s very inspiring. One of these days,” the young singing sensation concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Olivia was invited to the award show for her track called Can’t Catch Me Now from the flick The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

'It Ends With Us' film breaks sad news for Colleen Hoover fans
'It Ends With Us' film breaks sad news for Colleen Hoover fans
Matthew Perry's legacy in danger after physical abuse claims?
Matthew Perry's legacy in danger after physical abuse claims?
Jason Momoa shocks fans: 'I am homeless'
Jason Momoa shocks fans: 'I am homeless'
Sofia Vergara roasts Spanish host for mocking her accent
Sofia Vergara roasts Spanish host for mocking her accent
Pete Davidson shares personal ‘embarrassing' incident
Pete Davidson shares personal ‘embarrassing' incident
Aaron Rodgers faces axe after wild Jimmy Kimmel claims
Aaron Rodgers faces axe after wild Jimmy Kimmel claims
Wiz Khalifa reveals why he visits son's school 'under influence'
Wiz Khalifa reveals why he visits son's school 'under influence'
Sports fraternity defends Taylor Swift after Golden Globes joke video
Sports fraternity defends Taylor Swift after Golden Globes joke
Why did Jennifer Lawrence want Robert De Niro to leave her wedding?
Why did Jennifer Lawrence want Robert De Niro to leave her wedding?
Sophie Wessex was 'quite surprised' when Meghan Markle 'snubbed' her
Sophie Wessex was 'quite surprised' when Meghan Markle 'snubbed' her
Jonathan Majors reacts to Coretta Scott King's backlash
Jonathan Majors reacts to Coretta Scott King's backlash
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'losers' as Hollywood hates 'failures'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'losers' as Hollywood hates 'failures'