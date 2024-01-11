 
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Why did Jennifer Lawrence want Robert De Niro to leave her wedding?

Jennifer Lawrence revealed she wanted Robert De Niro to ‘go home’ from her wedding ceremony because she feared he was getting bore

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Why did Jennifer Lawrence want Robert De Niro to leave her wedding?

Robert De Niro was one of the top celebrities who attended Jennifer Lawrence's wedding. But the latter revealed she wanted the megastar to “go home” because the actress believed he was not having a good time at the rehearsal dinner.

At the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet, the Oscar winner recalled her hectic marriage ceremony to husband Cooke Maroney in 2019 in Newport, Rhode Island.

The Hunger Games star explained her “awful” state at the wedding ceremony, as she remembered fretting about the prospect of guests not having fun at the event.

“It’s so stressful. You’re not having fun. You’re just like, ‘is that person having fun?’” the 33-year-old shared.

But Jennifer said she was most concerned for her Silver Linings Playbook fellow actor.

“I looked over and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody, and he’s kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, ‘no, this isn’t what he wants to be doing. I don’t want him here’,” she recounted.

Jennifer continued, “So I went over and whispered, I was like, ‘go home.’ And he was nice – he talked to my parents and was polite – but I was like, ‘go’.”

She also revealed when Robert left the event, it “genuinely made me feel better."

