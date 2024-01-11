 
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Sports fraternity defends Taylor Swift after Golden Globes joke

An ESPN commentator defended Taylor Swift after comedian Jo Koy joked about her attending Travis Kelce's games

Thursday, January 11, 2024

A sports commentator recently defended Taylor Swift after comedian Jo Koy joked about her appearances at Travis Kelce’s football games.

Stephen A. Smith of ESPN opened his show's recent episode with an opinion on the recent Golden Globe Awards controversy where the 52 year-old host took a dig at the singer for supporting her tight end lover at his NFL matches.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear, there’s just more to go to,” Jo said as the camera panned to Taylor who sat with a straight face and sipped on her drink.

Read More: Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce is feeling romantic pressure?

On his show First Take, Stephen defended the Lover hitmaker and stated: “I have to take a moment to come to the defense of Taylor Swift. Everybody is sitting up there and acting like she’s some kind of impediment and, excuse me, she did her job! That Eras Tour? Off the chain.”

The ESPN star added: “She’s going to support her dude. To show up at a football game and the cameras are on her — that ain’t her fault!”

Stephen also pointed out that Taylor started attending Travis’ games when she was almost done with her Eras Tour concerts.

“It’s not like she used the games to bump up the concerts. Oh no! Those kids were going to her concerts whether the NFL was promoting her or not! Let’s show some respect,” he concluded.

