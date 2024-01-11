Jimmy Kimmel claims put Aaron Rodgers out of 'The Pat McAfee Show'

Aaron Rodgers faces axe after wild Jimmy Kimmel claims

Host Pat McAfee axed the NFL athlete Aaron Rodgers from his The Pat McAfee Show after his Jimmy Kimmel remarks, which stirred wild controversy.



Explaining his decision, the host said, "The guy who stopped by yesterday caused quite a conversation," referring to the NFL's quarterback.

"So 'Aaron Rodgers Tuesday,' season 4 is done," he continued. "There are going to be a lot of people that are happy with that, myself included, to be honest."

He shared, "The way it ended, it got really loud, really loud. I'm happy that that is not going to be my mentions going forward which is great news."

It comes after Aaron, who was a guest on the ESPN show, received major backlash for making claims Jimmy may have some ties to registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's associates.

However, earlier, the 40-year-old struck an apologetic tone when he addressed the late-night host's anger over the issue.

"I totally understand how serious an allegation of pedophilia would be, so for him to be upset about that, I get it," he said.



