Pete Davidson reveals he was on ketamine when he attended Aretha Franklin's funeral

Pete Davidson shares personal ‘embarrassing’ incident

Pete Davidson is getting honest about one embarrassing moment of his life — which is when he attended legendary musician Aretha Franklin's funeral — high on ketamine.



Sharing the incident on Netflix special Turbo Fonzarelli, the comic recalled, "It's embarrassing when you're not on ketamine anymore, though… I'm embarrassed. I was out and about like that. That's not cool, you know?"

The SNL alum said he was on ketamine for "the past two and a half, three years" and under the influence, he "was at Aretha Franklin's funeral like that. Yeah, I have to live with that. You know what I mean? She'll never know, but still, that's not the point."

He continued, "If she was there, she would probably be like, 'Hey, who are you? And what the ---- are you doing at my funeral?'

"It's embarrassing. I'm so high, I thought it would be a good idea to go up to her family and go, 'Hey, I'm just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-T…S'."

In August 2018, Aretha's last rite occurred in Detroit, Michigan. She died of pancreatic cancer. She was 76.