Pete Davidson shares personal ‘embarrassing’ incident

Thursday, January 11, 2024
Pete Davidson is getting honest about one embarrassing moment of his life — which is when he attended legendary musician Aretha Franklin's funeral — high on ketamine.
Sharing the incident on Netflix special Turbo Fonzarelli, the comic recalled, "It's embarrassing when you're not on ketamine anymore, though… I'm embarrassed. I was out and about like that. That's not cool, you know?"
The SNL alum said he was on ketamine for "the past two and a half, three years" and under the influence, he "was at Aretha Franklin's funeral like that. Yeah, I have to live with that. You know what I mean? She'll never know, but still, that's not the point."
He continued, "If she was there, she would probably be like, 'Hey, who are you? And what the ---- are you doing at my funeral?'
"It's embarrassing. I'm so high, I thought it would be a good idea to go up to her family and go, 'Hey, I'm just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-T…S'."
In August 2018, Aretha's last rite occurred in Detroit, Michigan. She died of pancreatic cancer. She was 76.