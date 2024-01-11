Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber recently got back from a beach holiday together

Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber get into police trouble

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber recently got into some trouble with the police.

On Tuesday, the pals got pulled over by a police officer for allegedly running a stop sign on Tuesday after they returned from a beach holiday together.



According to the Mirror, Kendall and Hailey were driving across Beverly Hills near the Beverly Hills hotel as the former sat behind the steering of a silver Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet.

TMZ’s exclusive pictures show Kendall and Hailey laughing and smiling with the officer as the former can be seen sporting a sweatshirt with black sunnies and the latter rocked a white sweatshirt with sunglasses too.

An insider told the outlet that the supermodel received a ticket for the violation and then drove off to continue with their outing.

However, this isn’t the first time the two have been stopped by police officers together.

Previously, in 2014, the duo was pulled over during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians when they were out on Christmas shopping together.

The incident comes after Kendall sparked patch up rumors with ex Bad Bunny.

Mirror reported that one of her friends posted a video of fireworks on New Year's Eve where fans claimed that they could hear the Puerto Rican rapper behind saying "Feliz Año Nuevo" i.e. Happy New Year in Spanish.