 
menu
Thursday, January 11, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Expert reveals what 2024 has in store for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal expert makes predictions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle future after a tough year in 2023

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Expert reveals what 2024 has in store for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Expert reveals what 2024 has in store for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced many ups and down during the year 2023. However, an expert predicts that the duo can turn their reputation around if they work hard.

Last summer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced a tough time in Hollywood. There were rumors of them being left out, especially after losing their Spotify deal and talk of problems in their marriage.

Although their appearance at the 2023 Invictus Games helped, negative stories came up again when Endgame by Omid Scobie was released in late November.

Speaking on the matter, Mark Boardman told The Royal Observer, "The reported fallout with the Beckhams and the Golden Globes' humorous jabs add layers to their public image, indicating the substantial work that lies ahead."

ALSO READ: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for choosing to live like Royals

"Understanding how these dynamics may influence their personal and professional choices in 2024 promises to be a compelling discussion," he added.

The expert continued: "As we look into the next 12 months and how 2024 could shape up for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple are fraught with many crucial decisions with no way out if they choose to focus in a particular direction, and they have another failure on their hands.”

Boardman said for the couple "recent months have been stressful, primarily due to bad press from TV, award shows, and crucially, the public and the world's media."

But despite going through a challenging year, the journalist said they have some hopes of making a comeback or else they will have “another year of mediocre outcomes."

Former butler highlights Royal family's turmoil amid renewed Prince Andrew scandal
Former butler highlights Royal family's turmoil amid renewed Prince Andrew scandal
King Charles leaving out Prince William while preparing for monarch?
King Charles leaving out Prince William while preparing for monarch?
Olivia Rodrigo's ‘lucky charm' features Robert Pattinson: ‘He's my guiding light'
Olivia Rodrigo's ‘lucky charm' features Robert Pattinson: ‘He's my guiding light'
Prince Harry's ‘legend of aviation' status ‘devalues' concept of ‘legend'
Prince Harry's ‘legend of aviation' status ‘devalues' concept of ‘legend'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry US neighbours don't care about their status
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry US neighbours don't care about their status
Prince Andrew's renewed scandal taking a toll on King Charles?
Prince Andrew's renewed scandal taking a toll on King Charles?
Robert Downey Jr. reflects on leaving Marvel's ‘cocoon' and doing ‘Oppenheimer' video
Robert Downey Jr. reflects on leaving Marvel's ‘cocoon' and doing ‘Oppenheimer'
Real reason Meghan Markle ditched acting after ‘Suits' and went to UK
Real reason Meghan Markle ditched acting after ‘Suits' and went to UK
Dua Lipa drops a major confession
Dua Lipa drops a major confession
Bad Bunny trying to ‘reignite' romance with Kendall Jenner?
Bad Bunny trying to ‘reignite' romance with Kendall Jenner?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘new act' to avoid financial collapse
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘new act' to avoid financial collapse
Prince Harry met ‘soft-hearted' John Travolta to get into Aviation Hall of Fame
Prince Harry met ‘soft-hearted' John Travolta to get into Aviation Hall of Fame