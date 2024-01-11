Expert reveals what 2024 has in store for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal expert makes predictions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle future after a tough year in 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced many ups and down during the year 2023. However, an expert predicts that the duo can turn their reputation around if they work hard.



Last summer, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced a tough time in Hollywood. There were rumors of them being left out, especially after losing their Spotify deal and talk of problems in their marriage.

Although their appearance at the 2023 Invictus Games helped, negative stories came up again when Endgame by Omid Scobie was released in late November.

Speaking on the matter, Mark Boardman told The Royal Observer, "The reported fallout with the Beckhams and the Golden Globes' humorous jabs add layers to their public image, indicating the substantial work that lies ahead."

"Understanding how these dynamics may influence their personal and professional choices in 2024 promises to be a compelling discussion," he added.

The expert continued: "As we look into the next 12 months and how 2024 could shape up for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple are fraught with many crucial decisions with no way out if they choose to focus in a particular direction, and they have another failure on their hands.”

Boardman said for the couple "recent months have been stressful, primarily due to bad press from TV, award shows, and crucially, the public and the world's media."

But despite going through a challenging year, the journalist said they have some hopes of making a comeback or else they will have “another year of mediocre outcomes."