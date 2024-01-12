 
menu
Friday, January 12, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Michael Jackson's biopic announces final release date

Michael Jackson's biopic stars his nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead role

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, January 12, 2024

Michael Jacksons biopic announces final release date
Michael Jackson's biopic announces final release date

Michael Jackson’s upcoming biopic has finally gotten a release date.

According to Deadline, Lionsgate has decided to release Michael, starring the late King of Pop’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the lead role, on April 18, 2025.

The biographical musical drama, directed by Antoine Fuqua with a screenplay written by John Logan, will tell the story of Michael’s life and his four-decade career.

Lionsgate stated that the film will navigate through all of his life journey, however, considering that the biopic is being made in conjunction with the late singer’s estate, it is unclear if the viewers will get a peak inside some of his controversies, like the allegations of child sexual abuse, or not.

Deadline quoted the official synopsis as: “Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop.”

It continued: “The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances.”

As the production for the film was delayed in 2023 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the main photography for Michael is now set to begin on January 22.

Mike Tindall finally 'apologised' to Prince William: Here's why video
Mike Tindall finally 'apologised' to Prince William: Here's why
Piers Morgan reacts as Prince Harry set to be honored as 'Living Legend of Aviation'
Piers Morgan reacts as Prince Harry set to be honored as 'Living Legend of Aviation'
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's relationship 'will last': Insider
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's relationship 'will last': Insider
Riley Keough shares her true feelings for writing Lisa Marie Presley's memoir
Riley Keough shares her true feelings for writing Lisa Marie Presley's memoir
Emma Stone throws weight behind 'Poor Things' controversial scenes
Emma Stone throws weight behind 'Poor Things' controversial scenes
Lisa Marie Presley's memoir will be released in October
Lisa Marie Presley's memoir will be released in October
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce getting engaged soon?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce getting engaged soon?
Michael Jackson biopic gets exciting update
Michael Jackson biopic gets exciting update
Dua Lipa sparks romance rumors with Callum Turner
Dua Lipa sparks romance rumors with Callum Turner
George Carlin's daughter fires salvo at AI comedy special
George Carlin's daughter fires salvo at AI comedy special
Prince Andrew compared to Prince Harry for ‘driving everyone else' spare
Prince Andrew compared to Prince Harry for ‘driving everyone else' spare
Kristen Stewart looks back at 'Twilight': 'I can see now'
Kristen Stewart looks back at 'Twilight': 'I can see now'