Friday, January 12, 2024
Simu Liu makes a special promise ahead People's Choice Award

All set to host People's Choice Awards this Sunday, Simu Liu took to his social media to reassure one thing

Simu Liu provides much-needed reassurance to fans after the Golden Globes controversy.

The Shang-Chi star, who will headline People’s Choice Award this Sunday, took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter) and retweeted the announcement of his hosting gig.

“There will be no Taylor slander at the 2024 PCAs, that's a personal guarantee,” he penned.

The promise comes after comedian Jo Koy drew major backlash at the Golden Globes where he made “sexist” jokes about Taylor Swift’s appearances at boyfriend Travis Kelce’s NFL games.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear, there’s just more to go to,” he had said.

However, Jo defended himself in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times and said that he’d give himself an "A plus" for pulling off the gig.

“I think I did well given the circumstances,” he said and added that his writers weren’t chosen eight days before the show and the monologue was done just a day before.

“And this is not an excuse, I’m just trying to paint the picture because I don’t think people understand,” he continued.

