Jennifer Lopez believes a ‘fourth divorce’ would be utterly humiliating for her, claims source

Jennifer Lopez truly believes Ben Affleck marriage would last: ‘He’s the love of her life’

Jennifer Lopez has no doubts that her marriage with husband Ben Affleck would last as she “truly believes” he is the love of her life.



The Hollywood diva was recently confronted by reporters at the 2024 Golden Globes with questions about her marriage to the Argo actor.

When asked if her third marriage would be the last one as well at the red carpet of the prestigious event, JLo replied, "I don't take myself too seriously.”

“My life is a crazy journey where you fall down and get back up and you keep trying and you never give up,” she added. "When they say you know, you know, and other times when you didn't know, you also didn't know."

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck finds it hard to navigate celebrity life with Jennifer Lopez: Insider

"I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time when you leap into anything — I do, anyway, not just in my personal life, but in my professional life, too."

Speaking on the matter, an insider told In Touch Weekly that Lopez knows how humiliating it would be for her if her third marriage, too, ends up in divorce.

"Not only would a fourth divorce be utterly humiliating for her,” the tipster said, “but she truly believes Ben is the love of her life.”

"All in all, their families have blended beautifully, and their kids have become close. It’s their first year of marriage, and they have a lot to figure out, but they are both trying," the insider added.