Friday, January 12, 2024
Mark Ruffalo gushes over his ‘wonderful chemistry' with Jennifer Garner

Mark Ruffalo speaks of his role in 2004 movie ‘13 Going on 30’ opposite Jennifer Garner

Friday, January 12, 2024

Mark Ruffalo opened up about landing a role opposite “magical” Jennifer Garner in his hit 2004 romantic comedy, 13 Going on 30.

The Now You See Me actor gushed over his “wonderful chemistry” with The Last Thing He Told Me star and how the movie opened up new doors for him.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the 2024 National Board Of Review Awards Gala how he ended up doing the film.

He said, "It was my first kind of studio film and, you know, I'd been doing pretty small indies up to that point and Gary Winnick, our director, said 'I want to -- I want to do a small indie but in a rom-com studio film.'"

Ruffalo said Winnick told him the role would be opposite Garner, adding, "It was Jen Garner, who is just magical, and we had just a wonderful chemistry together.”

"I think people started to see me in a lot more different kinds of elevated roles than what I'd been playing up to that time," the Hollywood star said. 

