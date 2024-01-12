 
Friday, January 12, 2024
Samuel Moore

Taylor Swift finds a new popular admirer from 'Little Women' cast

Travis Kelce's lady-love Taylor Swift is ' a superpower' as per the claims of the popular 'Little Women' actress

Photo: Taylor Swift finds a new popular admirer from 'Little Women' cast

Laura Dern reportedly found Taylor Swift a friend-worth keeping for life.

On Thursday, the American actress attended the premiere of Common Ground at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre, which is located in Beverly Hills.

During her appearance, Dern admitted that Taylor Swift was one of her best pals.

In her short interview with People, the Little Women actress weighed in on the bond that she shared with Travis Kelce’s “Tay.”

The doting friend mentioned the Eras Tour hitmaker by saying, “It's one of my deep friendships and I love and admire her so much.”

“To find a friend amidst the creative, and she's a superpower... She's incredible. So that's been really fun,” the acting sensation gushed.

The interviewer then asked the Jurassic Park star if featuring in Bejeweled’s music video had lent her a helping hand in gaining popularity among the Swifties.

“I don't know. I don't know, but I'll take it,” Dern responded.

This comes after Laura formerly dished Entertainment Tonight in 2022 about starring in Taylor Swift's music video.

She claimed that working with Taylor was surely an “amazing” experience and that she felt “so excited for this amazing moment of triumphant success.”

