Friday, January 12, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Kanye West makes amends for 'inappropriate' behavior with Bianca Censori

Kanye West has seemingly learned his lesson after posting risque images of Bianca Censori on social media

Photo: Kanye West makes amends for 'inappropriate' behavior with Bianca Censori

Kanye West is seemingly taking sincere steps to make amends for posting virile photos of his wife Bianca Censori.

Earlier in the month, the Gold Gigger hitmaker marked his return to Instagram after which he posted explicit pictures of the Australian interior designer.

In these ‘inappropriate’ snaps, Bianca was flaunting her loosely-covered upper body with a black thong, which was brought from Kim Kardashian’s brand, as per the reports of Mirror.

However, the controversial rapper sparked fury among fans for ‘humiliating’ his wife in these pics.

Later, a report from Mirror also revealed that Bianca Censori allegedly regretted her husband’s racy social media post.

Now, the celebrity duo was papped while they were shopping in West Hollywood at a boutique on Wednesday.

But this time Bianca Censori was fully dressed, and it's pertinent to mention that this change has come after severe backlash was all over social media.

During the transformative shopping spree, Bianca showed off an ankle long jet black leather coat and a large fuzzy hat. 

However, Kanye West continued with his casual fashion style in grey jeans and a black hoodie covering his head. 

