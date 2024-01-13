 
menu
Saturday, January 13, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Sam Asghari wants to know Brad Pitt skincare secret

Sam Asghari meets Brad Pitt to ask him about skincare tips at an art event

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Sam Asghari wants to know Brad Pitt skincare secret
Sam Asghari wants to know Brad Pitt skincare secret

Sam Asghari is seeking tips from Brad Pitt for skincare after both stars met at an art exhibit in Beverly Hills.

The art show happened at the Gagosian Gallery, where the Oscar winner's pal Bennett Miller displayed his art.

At the prestigious event, Britney Spears' ex, who slipped into a black shirt over a brown suede jacket and matched it with black joggers, posed a photo with the Fury actor, who was equally looking chic in a leather jacket, brown shirt, and jeans.

"At the #bennettmiller at the @gagosian with some cool people last night," the Lioness actor shared on Instagram.

Moreover, the Iranian-born model shared, "Also got a lot of skin care tips from Brad Pitt."

In the meantime, Brad is apparently facing choppy waters related to family as he wants to introduce his girlfriend, Ines De Ramon, to his kids but is ambivalent about ex-Angelina Jolie's reaction.

"Brad's walking on eggshells when it comes to introducing his children to his new girlfriend," a well-placed source told National Enquirer.

The insider gave insights into the father-of-six wary mindset, "The caution stems from a desire to avoid additional tensions with Angie, noting, "She's not just the kids' mother, she's their best friend."

"Can you imagine what a meeting would be like between the kids and Ines?" the mole squealed. "No wonder he's in no rush to make the introductions!" 

Selena Gomez reveals opinion on Ariana Grande's music
Selena Gomez reveals opinion on Ariana Grande's music
Bad news for Miley Cyrus' alleged stalker
Bad news for Miley Cyrus' alleged stalker
Tom Holland rubbishes Zendaya breakup rumours
Tom Holland rubbishes Zendaya breakup rumours
Travis Kelce ignores friends amid Taylor Swift's romance?
Travis Kelce ignores friends amid Taylor Swift's romance?
Nicolas Cage makes major statement about Superman
Nicolas Cage makes major statement about Superman
'Ted Lasso' star cast fact checks Joy Behar's claim
'Ted Lasso' star cast fact checks Joy Behar's claim
Meghan Markle needs to be ‘extremely careful' with Kate Middleton: Here's why
Meghan Markle needs to be ‘extremely careful' with Kate Middleton: Here's why
Taylor Swift's hidden haters laid bare in a viral video: Watch video
Taylor Swift's hidden haters laid bare in a viral video: Watch
Kevin Hart kicks out Oscars hosting from bucket list
Kevin Hart kicks out Oscars hosting from bucket list
Ariana Grande's stalker convicted for years
Ariana Grande's stalker convicted for years
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sleeping on key Netflix project?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle sleeping on key Netflix project?
King Charles receives praises for handling Meghan, Harry ‘attacks' with ‘great skill'
King Charles receives praises for handling Meghan, Harry ‘attacks' with ‘great skill'