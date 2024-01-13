Khloe Kardashian shares two children True and Thompson with the NBA player

Khloe Kardashian 'controls' her feelings around ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about her dynamics with ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The Kardashians star made the comments while talking about co-parenting with the NBA player with whom she shares two children True (aged 5) and Thompson (17 months).

She told tmrw magazine: “With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course.”

The 39-year-old socialite revealed that it’s “way harder” to be nice to people, especially when “you’re mad at them.”

“It's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!’ Trust me, that's not how I feel every day. I had to learn to take control of my feelings,” Khloe added.

“There were so many times that my feelings got control of me and I was impulsive and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret. But in my opinion, I'll never regret being a nice person,” she continued.

Khloe called it quits with Tristan after he cheated on her multiple times.

In 2018, the athlete cheated on her 48 hours before True was born, whereas in 2022, after they conceived their second child via surrogate, Khloe found out that Tristan was expecting another child with Maralee Nichols as well.