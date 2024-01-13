Kim Kardashian gives an insight into the next family celebration

Kim Kardashian is seemingly counting days to mark the next celebration with her and Kanye West's four children

Photo: Kim Kardashian gives insight into next family celebration

Kim Kardashian seemingly cannot wait for the next celebration of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Counting the days to her little daughter Chicago's 6th birthday, Kim Kardashian shared an adorable post on her Instagram.

The doting mother of Chicago penned the caption, “It’s someone’s birthday sooooon (infinity emoji).”

In doing so, she also shared a lovely snap of herself with Chicago. The mother-daughter bond was at its peak in this click as the duo flaunted black tank tops while embracing each other.



In this capture Chicago flashed a bright smile whereas Kim went for a sassy pout.

For those unversed, the beauty mogul shares a brood of four with her ex-husband Kanye West, who is now married to Bianca Censori. The four children of the popular pair are North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim Kardashian is seemingly planning something big for her daughter Chicago as she did for her son Saint, who turned 8 on 5th December, 2023.

In December, Kim Kardashian celebrated Saint’s birthday by taking him to the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

During this outing, Saint rocked a No. 23 jersey demonstrating support for LeBron James, an American basketball player for the same team.

The pair was also joined by Bronny, LeBron’s son, who attended the Lakers game with a nod to his father.