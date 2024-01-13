 
Saturday, January 13, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift mocked over 'bizarre' lyric amid Travis Kelce engagement rumours

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift reportedly have no plans for getting engaged anytime soon

Taylor Swift has seemingly fallen victim to 'nasty' jokes of various comedians.

Recently, Swift had to face a 'weak' joke from Jo Koy while she attended the 2024's Golden Globe Awards

Now, another comedian Daniel Tosh has taken a not-so-subtle jibe at the singing sensation as well. 

In one of the recent episodes from his Tosh Show podcast, the famous comedian made the Eras Tour hitmaker Taylor Swift the target of his banters.

Read More: Taylor Swift's hidden haters laid bare in a viral video: Watch

Joking about Travis Kelce's 'Tay', Josh stated, "Here's what bothers me about Taylor Swift. I love everything about her—her business savvy, all of it. I think she's a genius,” before mocking the 35-year-old singer over a lyric from her super hit song Lover.

"But what I wanted to say was her song, that one song where she goes," 'We can leave the Christmas lights up 'til January.' I'm like, that's only F******* five days after Christmas," the comedian joked.

The 48-year-old artist mocked the seemingly ‘bizarre’ lyric by saying, "That's not a big deal. Five days after Christmas is not worthy of a lyric."

“Can you believe it? They left their Christmas lights up until Jan. 2?" after which he concluded the conversation.

This comes after a number of reports emerged on the internet that the popular couple of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are not planning to get engaged anytime soon.  

