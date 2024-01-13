 
Selena Gomez, Emily Blunt cheekily respond to Golden Globes rumors

Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt hit back at Golden Globes lip reading reports with a hilarious move on Friday.

At the American Film Institute Awards in Los Angeles, Blunt and Gomez were photographed covering their mouths with their hands.

Gomez reposted the photo to her Instagram story, and quipped: "We shall not speak lol.”

Their cheeky swipe comes after fans went into a frenzy over Blunt’s conversation with husband John Krasinsky and Gomez’s apparent gossip session with Taylor Swift.

Fans were certain the Single Soon hitmaker was gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. Lip reading reports only added to the speculations that Gomez told Swift she had asked the young couple for a photo, and they declined.

Following the buzz after the Golden Globes, Wonka star Timothée debunked the rumors during an outing with a friend. He was asked if he was “cool” with Gomez, to which he replied, “Yeah, of course.” He then sarcastically added, “What are the chances?”

Meanwhile, Emily Blunt and John Krasinsky’s red carpet conversation was interpreted by fans, with one suggesting, “Did he say I can’t wait to divorce?”

However, a TikTok user, who claims to be a lip reader, claimed Krasinsky said: “It’s chilly here, right?” followed by, “Can’t wait til we’re indoors. It’s windy.”

