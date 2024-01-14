Drake's latest jab at Metro Boomin becomes viral

Drake indirectly hits out Metro Boomin while giving a shout-out to 21 Savage latest album

The internet is still on edge after Drake took an apparent potshot at Metro Boomin while promoting his friend 21 Savage new album, American Dream.



The Her Loss rapper posted a screenshot of Spotify where the British rapper's Just Like Me was playing on Instagram Story.

But what caught the fans' attention was shouting emojis use on a specific person on track's information in the post.

It was Heroes and Villians producer, featuring on the song.

The apparent beef between the two hip-hop artists started after the 30-year-old deleted the tweet where he voiced frustration that his latest project did not receive the fame that Drizzy's Her Loss got despite having more streams in 2022, according to XXLmag.

"Yet Her Loss still keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V," he continued.

"Proof that awards shows are just politics and not for me. [I don't care] about awards honestly, the true award and reward is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to peoples everyday lives."

In response, Drake seemingly called him out during a live stream, "The non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet-and-deleters, you guys make me sick to my stomach, fam."

However, Metro purportedly poured water on the fire after saying he had no problem with Drake during a Q&A session on X.





