Margot Robbie confesses 'people are sick' of her

Margot Robbie is reportedly stepping away from screens for a while because she thinks people are sick of seeing her

Margot Robbie is reportedly taking a break from her on-screen appearances.

Robbie recently made a shock admission related to her role in Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster movie Barbie.

Speaking to Deadline, The Wolf of Wall Street actress professed that she was on a long break from acting because ‘people were sick’ of seeing her on screens.

According to the report of IGN, the superstar confessed, “This is the longest I haven’t acted on a set because we finished Barbie in October of 2022.”

“So, it’s already been more than a year since I was on set as an actor, and other than Covid, that’s the first time that’s ever happened,” she noted.

The 33-year-old actress explained, “I also think everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while.”

She also quipped that people might be bored of seeing her if she would return with a brand-new movie too soon and said, “Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, ‘Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We’re over it.’”

“I don’t know what I’ll do next, but I hope it’s a little while away,” the Australian actress concluded.

Elsewhere in the interview, Margot Robbie dished that the prequel for Ocean’s Eleven was also in development.

However, she couldn’t say if that would be her new film, given that it was “a pretty big project.”