 
menu
Sunday, January 14, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Margot Robbie confesses 'people are sick' of her

Margot Robbie is reportedly stepping away from screens for a while because she thinks people are sick of seeing her

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Photo: Margot Robbie confesses ‘people are sick’ of her
Photo: Margot Robbie confesses ‘people are sick’ of her

Margot Robbie is reportedly taking a break from her on-screen appearances. 

Robbie recently made a shock admission related to her role in Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster movie Barbie.

Speaking to Deadline, The Wolf of Wall Street actress professed that she was on a long break from acting because ‘people were sick’ of seeing her on screens.

According to the report of IGN, the superstar confessed, “This is the longest I haven’t acted on a set because we finished Barbie in October of 2022.”

“So, it’s already been more than a year since I was on set as an actor, and other than Covid, that’s the first time that’s ever happened,” she noted.

The 33-year-old actress explained, “I also think everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while.”

She also quipped that people might be bored of seeing her if she would return with a brand-new movie too soon and said, “Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say, ‘Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We’re over it.’”

“I don’t know what I’ll do next, but I hope it’s a little while away,” the Australian actress concluded.

Elsewhere in the interview, Margot Robbie dished that the prequel for Ocean’s Eleven was also in development. 

However, she couldn’t say if that would be her new film, given that it was “a pretty big project.”

Auli'i Cravalho reveals how Tina Fey made ‘everyone quite down' on ‘Mean Girls' set
Auli'i Cravalho reveals how Tina Fey made ‘everyone quite down' on ‘Mean Girls' set
Meghan Markle's options in Hollywood laid out as acting gigs become ‘dubious'
Meghan Markle's options in Hollywood laid out as acting gigs become ‘dubious'
Ben Affleck bothered by Jennifer Lopez's new obsession
Ben Affleck bothered by Jennifer Lopez's new obsession
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet 'committed' to seeing each other
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet 'committed' to seeing each other
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes' bonded over mutual love of drinks and bars
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes' bonded over mutual love of drinks and bars
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce put on loved up display after Christmas fight reports video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce put on loved up display after Christmas fight reports
King Charles is walking a tight rope without Kate Middleton
King Charles is walking a tight rope without Kate Middleton
Queen Elizabeth knew she ‘wouldn't live long': ‘Was suffering from multiple things'
Queen Elizabeth knew she ‘wouldn't live long': ‘Was suffering from multiple things'
Jason Momoa talks living arrangements after divorce from Lisa Bonet
Jason Momoa talks living arrangements after divorce from Lisa Bonet
Sarah Ferguson opens up about one of her 'proudest' titles
Sarah Ferguson opens up about one of her 'proudest' titles
King of Sweden sends special message to Queen Margrethe on day of her abdication
King of Sweden sends special message to Queen Margrethe on day of her abdication
Meghan Markle likely to disrupt Prince Harry, King Charles reconciliation
Meghan Markle likely to disrupt Prince Harry, King Charles reconciliation