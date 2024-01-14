Ben Affleck reportedly finds it hard to keep up with Jennifer Lopez’s ‘picky’ nature

Photo: Ben Affleck bothered by Jennifer Lopez’s new obsession

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly getting on Ben Affleck's nerves.



As fans will know, Affleck and Lopez repeatedly made it to headlines due to their alleged heated arguments.

Now, as per the new reports of OK! Magazine, the couple, who is also known by the name of 'Bennifer', has started a new row.

A source close to the couple spilled the beans about their holidays at St. Barts by saying, "Ben wanted this vacation to be relaxing but Jennifer’s up at 6 a.m. dictating their schedule."

"She’s extremely picky about everything, from maid service to where to eat dinner. Sometimes Ben can’t hide his annoyance, and that’s what people were seeing in St. Barts," the insider claimed.

Later, it was also revealed to the outlet that Affleck and Lopez’s new movie Unstoppable: The Anthony Robles Story also marked the inception of another heated argument between the two.

Speaking of the 54-year-old multi-hyphenate's latest aspiration, the insider dished, “They’re both under a lot of pressure to dispel the notion that together they’re box-office poison,” adding, “They have a lot riding on this, and Jennifer is obsessed with every detail and has been bothering Ben.”

In conclusion, the insider added that although “they get on each other’s nerves,” the couple’s fans should not worry because Affleck loves his new wife, and so they will sort things out.