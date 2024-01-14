Meghan Markle's options in Hollywood laid out as acting gigs become ‘dubious'

Meghan Markle’s ditched acting after 'Suits' in 2017 and doesn't seem to have many acting options now

Meghan Markle stepped down from acting when she got engaged to Prince Harry in 2017, but there are still a few options she can explore in Hollywood.

PR expert Laura Perkes says Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex will best fit in the director or producer’s seat, given the lack of acting jobs she may get offered.

Perkes told The Mirror: "Meghan's acting abilities have always been a bit dubious so I can't see any blockbuster Hollywood directors casting her in a leading role, however, I do think she'd been good in a role behind the scenes as she's very good at directing others and making sure they behave in the way that she wants, so directing or producing could be a great move for her," she told us.

Perkes also said the Suits star could take a new approach to podcasts after her unsuccessful attempt at Archetypes: "I think producing and marketing podcasts could be a great niche for her, or even a strategic role in helping independent directors and producers pitching their ideas to Netflix, utilising her own contacts and sharing her own experience of working on a Netflix documentary."

Meghan and Prince Harry together made their Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, which detailed their experience with the Royal Family. They also made a documentary about the Invictus Games.

As "Streaming will continue to rise in popularity this year,” Perkes thinks this is an opportunity for the mom-of-two "to monetise her expertise and create a niche that plays to her strengths and her talents."

"If she were to relaunch The Tig then I think it would be even more successful now than it was before she closed it down," she added.

When it comes to game shows, the PR strategist said Meghan will consider them beneath her expertise: "I can't see her agreeing to be involved in televised game shows. She needed them at the start of her career as a stepping stone to greater things, but it's definitely low brow compared to her (ex) role as a Duchess."

One way Meghan Markle could relaunch her career and simultaneously extend an olive branch to the royals would be to follow in the steps of King Charles, per Perkes.

She said: "She could even go one step further and launch her own theatre or performing arts centre and work with underprivileged and disadvantaged children, in a similar vein to what King Charles created with The Princes Trust. It would further extend the values and ethos of Archewell, whilst also acting as an olive branch to The Royal Family."