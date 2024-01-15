 
menu
Monday, January 15, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Jennifer Garner 'happy' with Ben Affleck's kids amid Jennifer Lopez new row

Jennifer Garner is reportedly spending a healthy time with motherhood with her and Ben Affleck's three children

By
Samuel Moore

Monday, January 15, 2024

Photo: Jennifer Garner happy with Ben Affleck’s kids amid Jennifer Lopez new row
Photo: Jennifer Garner 'happy' with Ben Affleck’s kids amid Jennifer Lopez new row

Jennifer Garner is reportedly the mum every child would love to have.

As fans will know, previously reports emerged on the internet which hailed Garner for her exemplary parenting skills.

For those unversed, Jennifer Garner co-parents three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Now, a latest report of the Hello! Magazine gave evidence of Jennifer Garner being “the type of mum you’d just want to be friends with – or have.”

Speaking to the outlet, parenting expert Lucy Shrimpton said, "Jennifer Garner seems like the type of mum you’d just want to be friends with – or have! She seems laid back, caring, present and confident."

Shrimpton further supported her claims by adding, "By taking advice from her kids on her professional career Jennifer shows that she values their opinion, and she should as after all it is their demographic that her films often want to target!"

The film in question here was the actress’s newest teenage project Family Switch.

In November, the Daredevil alum confessed that she went to her kids and asked them to advise her, as reported by People.

"Not only is she encouraging them as she shows that she trusts their opinion but she is teaching them to listen to others’ advice and be open minded to their thoughts,” Shrimpton remarked before signing off.

As per the same report of Hello! Garner is seemingly spending 'a happy life' with her three kids. 

This comes after reports popped up detailing insight into a new alleged fight between Ben Affleck and his current wife Jennifer Lopez. 

Travis Kelce's changed attitude with Taylor Swift exposed post fight
Travis Kelce's changed attitude with Taylor Swift exposed post fight
King Charles' held ‘discreet' meetings to plan ‘regency' amid queen's frail condition
King Charles' held ‘discreet' meetings to plan ‘regency' amid queen's frail condition
'Succession' star Sarah Snook exposes dirty face of industry?
'Succession' star Sarah Snook exposes dirty face of industry?
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Valentine's Day plans revealed
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's Valentine's Day plans revealed
Auli'i Cravalho reveals how Tina Fey made ‘everyone quite down' on ‘Mean Girls' set
Auli'i Cravalho reveals how Tina Fey made ‘everyone quite down' on ‘Mean Girls' set
Margot Robbie confesses 'people are sick' of her
Margot Robbie confesses 'people are sick' of her
Meghan Markle's options in Hollywood laid out as acting gigs become ‘dubious'
Meghan Markle's options in Hollywood laid out as acting gigs become ‘dubious'
Ben Affleck bothered by Jennifer Lopez's new obsession
Ben Affleck bothered by Jennifer Lopez's new obsession
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet 'committed' to seeing each other
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet 'committed' to seeing each other
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes' bonded over mutual love of drinks and bars
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes' bonded over mutual love of drinks and bars
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce put on loved up display after Christmas fight reports video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce put on loved up display after Christmas fight reports
King Charles is walking a tight rope without Kate Middleton
King Charles is walking a tight rope without Kate Middleton