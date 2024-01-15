Jennifer Garner is reportedly spending a healthy time with motherhood with her and Ben Affleck's three children

Photo: Jennifer Garner 'happy' with Ben Affleck’s kids amid Jennifer Lopez new row

Jennifer Garner is reportedly the mum every child would love to have.

As fans will know, previously reports emerged on the internet which hailed Garner for her exemplary parenting skills.

For those unversed, Jennifer Garner co-parents three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.



Now, a latest report of the Hello! Magazine gave evidence of Jennifer Garner being “the type of mum you’d just want to be friends with – or have.”

Speaking to the outlet, parenting expert Lucy Shrimpton said, "Jennifer Garner seems like the type of mum you’d just want to be friends with – or have! She seems laid back, caring, present and confident."

Shrimpton further supported her claims by adding, "By taking advice from her kids on her professional career Jennifer shows that she values their opinion, and she should as after all it is their demographic that her films often want to target!"

The film in question here was the actress’s newest teenage project Family Switch.

In November, the Daredevil alum confessed that she went to her kids and asked them to advise her, as reported by People.

"Not only is she encouraging them as she shows that she trusts their opinion but she is teaching them to listen to others’ advice and be open minded to their thoughts,” Shrimpton remarked before signing off.

As per the same report of Hello! Garner is seemingly spending 'a happy life' with her three kids.

This comes after reports popped up detailing insight into a new alleged fight between Ben Affleck and his current wife Jennifer Lopez.