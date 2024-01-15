Sarah Snook, popularly known for 'Succession', says the dehumanizing of women in the workplace is real

'Succession' star Sarah Snook exposes dirty face of industry?

Sarah Snook has become a well-established star. Famously known for Succession, she has scored multiple laurels. However, the Australian actress revealed that - even - she didn't remain untouched by the men-dominated industry's alleged unfair treatment of working women.



In an interview with Sunday's The Times, the award-winning star shed light on the mistreatment she received during her career.

Without naming the movie, the HBO actress said once a casting director mocked her.

"We don't really want you because you're a nobody, but the director and the writer think you're good for the role."

She recounted, "So, what we'll do is change all of you so that you're marketable: We'll whiten your teeth, darken your hair, we'll give you a personal trainer so you can lose weight and look the part."

Similarly, Sarah revealed at one point, she faced another demeaning moment when a producer bashed her for eating a chocolate cake.

"And then one particular day I had the tiniest bit of chocolate cake," she angrily recalled. "All the while I am dying inside."

"The infantilizing of women, to not be able to make their own decisions, why would we do that to women?" she asked.