Monday, January 15, 2024
Melanie Walker

'Succession' star Sarah Snook exposes dirty face of industry?

Sarah Snook, popularly known for 'Succession', says the dehumanizing of women in the workplace is real

Melanie Walker

Monday, January 15, 2024

'Succession' star Sarah Snook exposes dirty face of industry?

Sarah Snook has become a well-established star. Famously known for Succession, she has scored multiple laurels. However, the Australian actress revealed that - even - she didn't remain untouched by the men-dominated industry's alleged unfair treatment of working women.

In an interview with Sunday's The Times, the award-winning star shed light on the mistreatment she received during her career.

Without naming the movie, the HBO actress said once a casting director mocked her.

"We don't really want you because you're a nobody, but the director and the writer think you're good for the role."

She recounted, "So, what we'll do is change all of you so that you're marketable: We'll whiten your teeth, darken your hair, we'll give you a personal trainer so you can lose weight and look the part."

Similarly, Sarah revealed at one point, she faced another demeaning moment when a producer bashed her for eating a chocolate cake.

"And then one particular day I had the tiniest bit of chocolate cake," she angrily recalled. "All the while I am dying inside."

"The infantilizing of women, to not be able to make their own decisions, why would we do that to women?" she asked.

