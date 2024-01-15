Meghan Markle is tipped to write her own memoir in the upcoming months

Meghan Markle asked for 'three chapters' to judge memoir worth

Meghan Markle is supposedly asked to deliver initial chapter of her memoir to turn things around for herself and husband Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex is told by author Tom Bower to shift her focus from criticising Royals to working towards her career.

"Their problem is all they can offer the American public is to trash the Royal Family. Their real problem now is they've got to find a new act.

“They've got nothing to deliver other than themselves," he told Talk TV.

Meanwhile, expert Neil Sean reveals that Meghan is asked to write three chapters to pitch her book to the best publishers.

He noted: "A few publishers did show interest, they feel they can make a buck but it's all about the money they would have to shell out.

“Can you imagine the humiliation when they said they'd like to see at least three chapters first to see how the story pans out," he statedbbhb