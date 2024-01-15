Piers Morgan tweeted about Harrison Ford, “What an actor. What a man."

Piers Morgan congratulates Harrison Ford for Lifetime Achievement Award

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has congratulated Harrison Ford for receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Critics Choice Awards 2024.



The Star Wars actor was recognised for his career success with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday.

He was given a standing ovation by the audience after he accepted the award.

Sharing a photo of Ford on X, formerly Twitter, Piers Morgan tweeted “What an actor. What a man.

“One of the all-time Hollywood greats. Congrats, Harrison Ford.”

Earlier, Harrison, 81, said he “felt incredibly lucky” to have been given the award.

The veteran actor said, "I'm really happy to be here tonight to see what our business is turning into.

"I'm here because of a combination of luck and the work of wonderful directors writers filmmakers. I feel enormously lucky and happy for this honour and I appreciate it very much."