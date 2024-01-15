Kanye West markets Bianca Censori love for money?

 
Monday, January 15, 2024
Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker

Monday, January 15, 2024

Kanye West is known for his often creative yet eccentric business ideas. In the latest, the Chicago rapper filed a trademark for a quote he used in his social media post to sweetly convey his feelings about Bianca Censori, which reads, "I miss you when I wake up before you."

It's unclear what the Donda hitmaker motives are with the new trademark. 

However, taking a leaf from the fashion mogul's previous product tactics - most recently sneaker socks - which he was touted as "the foldable future of footwear" and regularly wore several socks-like footwear styles in his Europe tour.

In this context, the latest move might be one of his new ideas to market a new product.

The filing comes after Kanye posted a sweet happy birthday wish to Bianca." Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse. Inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me."

Adding, "And the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me," he captioned.

