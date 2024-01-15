Travis Kelce's family member takes credit for Taylor Swift romance

Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce in September 2023 when she attended his game at the Arrowhead Stadium

A family relative of Taylor Swift likes to think that he’s the one who linked her with NFL star Travis Kelce.



During an interview with FloRacingTV, dirt tracker racer Danny Frye III claimed that he was the one who played cupid between the couple.

Danny went on to say that "he built a love connection" between the 34-year-old singer and Travis who have now been dating since September 2023.

He also claimed to be pretty close with the Lover crooner and has also been photographed with her at multiple Kansas City Chiefs games.

“Funny thing is, a lot of people have been trying to figure out who I am lately. It's been an interesting month or so," he added.

Taylor and Travis first made headlines when the former showed up to his game at the Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023.

However, in her Person of The Year interview with Time, the Daylight songstress claimed that she and the tight end started hanging out way before that.

It all started in July 2023 when Travis claimed in his New Heights podcast that he tried giving his number to Taylor after attending her Eras Tour concert in Arrowhead Stadium.

“We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other,” Taylor shared.