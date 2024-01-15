Royal expert Angela Levin said, “Of course the Queen was furious that Harry and Meghan used the name Lilibet"

Royal expert believes Prince Harry's ‘lie' about Queen's blessing over Lilibet name will scare him forever

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has expressed her views over claims the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Queen Elizabeth furious over naming their daughter Lilibet.



A new book titled Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story by Robert Hardman claims the Queen did not give her support to the decision and she was allegedly furious with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they claimed to have received her blessing for their daughter Lilibet’s name.

Meghan and Harry welcomed their daughter in June 2021 and named her Lilibet after the nickname close members of the Royal Family had for the late Queen.

Commenting on these claims, Angela Levin tweeted, “Harry's lie about the late Queen's blessing to use her nickname Lilibet will scare him forever.



“Especially as he relied on the senior Royals staying quiet. Shocking he didn't stand up to what he knew was right.”

Sharing the Daily Mail report, Angela further said, “Of course the Queen was furious that Harry and Meghan used the name Lilibet. Nor did they discuss it. Yet another example that you can't believe what they say.”