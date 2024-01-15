Prince Harry BRUTALLY snubbed by King Charles, Prince William after queen's death

Prince Harry reportedly suffered brutal snubs by King Charles and Prince William right after the queen's death

Prince Harry was reportedly not invited to King Charles and Prince William’s dinner after the queen passed away.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman has laid out the events following the queen’s death in his book Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.

When the queen was on her deathbed in September 2022, all royals rushed to be with her. When Prince Harry arrived at Balmoral, he was received by his aunt Princess Anne. he was left with his grandmother to pay his respects and then invited to a family dinner.

However, the family dinner at Balmoral didn’t include his father or brother. Instead, he dined with Princess Anne, and his cousins including Zara Tindall, and only met his father and brother once he got back to London.

King Charles and Prince William had gone to the King’s private home, Birkhall, which is situated within the Balmoral estate. The father-son duo had dinner there with Queen Camilla.

Read more: King Charles' held ‘discreet' meetings to plan ‘regency' amid queen's frail condition

“The King needed to have vital but discreet discussions with his elder son,” Hardman explains in his book. “In years gone by, such a moment would automatically have included his younger son, too. But not any more.”

He claimed that the Duke of Sussex was kept from the meeting due to fear he was “taking notes for his forthcoming book.”

Per his own memoir Spare, Prince Harry was even snubbed on his way back to London from Balmoral.

He wrote: “The quickest way back would’ve been a lift with Pa or Willy… Barring that it was British Airways, departing Balmoral at daybreak. I bought a seat and was among the first to board."