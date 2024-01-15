Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's ‘laid-back' parenting style explained

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relaxed approach to parenting reflects in Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's dressing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relaxed approach to parenting reflects in Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's dressing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are likely to have a “laid-back” style in dressing as they grow up in the U.S.

Royal expert Bella Hignett spoke to GB News, comparing the upbringing of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to other royal children. "Archie and Lilibet will still have to have a modicum of restraint when dressing. But they will be far less formal," she noted.

She stated that Archie and Lilibet’s relaxed lifestyle "will be exacerbated by growing up in California where [the] dress is much more relaxed and laid-back".

Read more: Prince Harry BRUTALLY snubbed by King Charles, Prince William after queen's death

"The climate and the fact they won’t have to attend as many formal events means the dress code in general will be more casual," she added.

This comes as reports of Queen Elizabeth being furious when the Sussexes named their daughter Lilibet, which was the queen’s childhood nickname.

Robert Hardman made the claim in his new biography, Charles III: New King, New Court. He wrote: "One privately recalled that Elizabeth II had been 'as angry as I'd ever seen her' in 2021 after the Sussexes announced that she had given them her blessing to call their baby daughter 'Lilibet', the Queen's childhood nickname."